YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team has been perfect at home this year, but what the Penguins still need on their playoff resume is a win on the road.

Saturday will be their next opportunity, and it will come against Indiana State, a team still looking for its first win of the season.

Watch the video above to hear from the Penguins about this weekend’s matchup.

“It’s always tough to win on the road, especially in this conference,” says Penguins senior defensive lineman Devin Lee. “That’s one of the things that this team has to overcome.”

“Every team in this conference is dangerous,” says Penguins junior wideout C.J. Charleston. “Coach showed us this morning their [Indiana State] scores against ranked teams in our conference this season. They’ve been in some battles, so we got to bring our A-game.”

The Penguins have been flying high on offense this season, averaging nearly 37 points per game, which is on pace to the be most in school history. But with three wins and two losses in the MVFC, they also find themselves in a four-way tie for fourth place right now, so every game down the stretch will be crucial.

“Every game is pivotal,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “You put yourself in a hole, you got to explain to your kids, ‘How did we put ourselves in the hole?’ It’s because, you know, we lost two games by three points or less. And now you got to learn how to dig out. And how do you dig out? You got to focus on the next game and the next games, and most important, you got to win.”

YSU will travel to Terre Haute this Saturday. They kickoff with the Sycamore at 1 p.m. in a game that will air live on MyYTV.