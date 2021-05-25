YSU standout named Horizon League pitcher of the year

Floyd is just the fourth player in school history to earn conference Pitcher of the Year honors.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU Senior Pitcher Collin Floyd was named Horizon League Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday.

He is joined by second baseman Jeff Wehler who also earned All-Horizon League First Team honors.

Right fielder Dominick Bucko, shortstop Phillip Glasser, third baseman Blaze Glenn and pitcher Jon Snyder were named to the second team.

He has tied the single-season school record of nine wins that was set in 1989.



Floyd’s 2.17 ERA currently ranks as the sixth-lowest mark in school history and his 105 strikeouts are tied for the second-most in a season in school history.

He is just the third player in YSU program history to record 100 strikeouts in a season.