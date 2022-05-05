YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State freshman bowling Jade Cote was selected to join Team Canada’s Adult Women’s Bowling Team for the 2022 season.

The Canadian Tenpin Federation announced the roster move on Monday.

Cote previously was a member of Team Canada’s Junior Team in 2020 and competed in the 2020 World Youth Championships.

Cote did not participate in the Team Canada trials in April, as she was competing with the Penguins at the NCAA Regional in Michigan.

This season, Cote averaged 205.13 in traditional games. She also set three school records and was named to the conference’s All-Rookie team.

Cote is the second YSU freshman to join a national team this year, with Lyndsay Ennis earning a spot on Team USA’s Junior Team.