YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After topping Akron 6-1 in game one on Tuesday, the Youngstown State softball team fell to the Zips 8-4 in game two to split the doubleheader.

Megan Turner, Taylor Truran and Avery Schumacher each recorded an RBI in the loss.

Akron’s Madison Dudek and Kalli Macintosh-Houlder finished with two RBIs each in game two.

Sophie Howell allowed seven hits, five earned runs and struck out two in three innings for the Penguins. Freshman Bree Kohler allowed seven hits and two earned runs in four innings.

Olivia Otania picked up the win for Akron, allowing five hits and zero earned runs.

YSU snaps its four game winning streak and drops to 13-10 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.