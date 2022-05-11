YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team was eliminated from the 2022 Horizon League Tournament on Wednesday evening.

The No. 3 Penguins dropped their first game to No. 6 Northern Kentucky, 1-0, forcing YSU to play an elimination game.

In the elimination game, No. 4 Robert Morris rallied past the Penguins for a 4-2 victory, officially ending YSU’s season.

Champion graduate Megan Turner hit a two-run home run for YSU in game two against the Colonials in the setback, accounting for the Penguins’ lone runs of the day.

YSU ends the season with a record of 32-24.