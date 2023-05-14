HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKBN) – Youngstown State baseball not only took down conference-foe Northern Kentucky 17-13 on Sunday, but senior Andre Good tied a school record by cranking three home runs in the win.

Good became the first Penguin to hit three home runs in a single game since 2017 and just the fourth player in program history to reach the feat. He finished 3-5 with three homers, a walk and four runs batted in.

Poland native Braeden O’Shaughnessy homered to start the game off in the top of the first inning. Then, Cardinal Mooney alum Ian Francis would break the tie again in the 2nd inning with a 2-run shot.

This comes a day after YSU’s 12-4 win over the Norse when the Penguins tied a school record as a team, smashing six total home runs for the first time since 2001.

During that record setting performance, Steven D’Eusanio homered twice, along with former Poland standout Padraig O’Shaughnessy, RJ Sherwood and Francis.

Youngstown State baseball improves to 17-33 overall and 11-15 in conference play but have now rattled off 10 wins in the last 11 games.

The Penguins head to Akron on Tuesday to play the Zips at Canal Park before heading back home for a three game series at Eastwood Field against Wright State from May 18-20.