YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior Michael Akuchie hit the game-winning shot for the Horizon Valley Hoopers in their opening game of the 2022 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship.

Akuchie’s Horizon Valley Hoopers topped HBC-U Don’t Want None 18-17 in overtime.

The Penguins standout hit the game-winning two to end the game.

With the win, Akuchie and his team earn $1,000.

The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000. Victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000; a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000; a semifinal triumph is another $10,000; while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.