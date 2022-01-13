YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU senior Michael Akuchie became the 41st player in program history to reach 1,000 career points Thursday night. Akuchie finished 12 points and eight rebounds in the Penguins’ 68-67 loss to Northern Kentucky.

Watch the video above to see highlights and the milestone moment from Thursday night’s game.

The Penguins were led by Tevin Olison’s 18 point night. Dwayne Cohill added 16 and Shemar Rathan Mayes chipped in 13 points for YSU, who dropped its third straight game at home.

Marques Warrick finished with a game-high 20 points for Northern Kentucky. Sam Vinson and Trevon Faulkner each added 13 for the Norse.

Youngstown State falls to 9-8 on the season and will host Wright State on Saturday.