GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Youngstown State topped Green Bay 86-70 in Horizon League men’s basketball action at the Resch Center on Thursday night.

The Penguins, who have won five straight games, placed four players in double figures and were led by Dwayne Cohill who tallied 26. Malek Green added 17 while Adrian Nelson finished with 15.

Brandon Rush also reached double figures with 10.

Green Bay was led by Brock Heffner who tallied 24 points. Garren added 17 points while Clarence Cummings III chipped in with 14 points in the setback.

With the win, YSU improves to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in Horizon League action. The Penguins return to action on Saturday on the road at Milwaukee. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Green Bay drops to 2-18 on the season and 1-8 in conference play. The Phoenix will host Robert Morris on Saturday at 6 p.m.