YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) YSU junior Kiyah Franklin posted 151 kills and 39 blocks last season… and helped lead the Penguin to a school record 8 Horizon League wins, and their first trip to the conference tournament in 8 years. “I think just staying in the moment and not thinking about what happened last year or anything before that and just always trying to get better. I think because we have a lot of newcomers, it’s going to be really important. Honestly, one of the most crucial parts to our success is going to be building that chemistry