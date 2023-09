YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — YSU sophomore Abbie Householder recorded 194 kills, 24 aces, 277 digs and 26 blocks as a true freshman last year.

The program Newcomer of the Year returns this season looking for even more success.

“I think I need to be able to be a really reliable player because our team is very diverse this year and most of the out-assist balls will go to the outside, so I need to be prepared for that,” Householder said.