YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) YSU junior Maddie Angelo made 19 starts on defense for the soccer team last year… She finished second on the team in minutes played… and helped lead the Penguins to a school record 9 wins… and runner-up finish in the Horizon League Tournament. “Just because we got to the championship last year does not automatically give us the right to be back. So we understand that we’re going to have to work for it. There’s a target on our back now, so it’s going to be even harder to get back to where we were last year. So we’re just looking at it as a brand new fresh start.