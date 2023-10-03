YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University senior Ryan Meadows has been named a YSU Scholar Athlete.

Meadows was a First Team All-Conference selection last year in cross country and a member of the Horizon League All-Academic team.

The Penguins were Conference Champions last year and looking to defend that title this season.

“Each season is like no more these mid-major meets or even like competing against rising league teams. We’re competing against Oregon, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. We’re competing against Power Five schools week in and week out, and I think that gives us an edge once we get to the conference meet because we’re used to seeing those good teams.”