YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — YSU Senior Hunter Christopher was a First Team All-Conference selection last year in Cross Country and broke the program’s 8K record.

Christopher helped win the Horizon League Team Championship last year, growing the program into a perennial power.

“It’s because we travel like a big power five school. You know, I mean, like we’re going to Boston, Penn State, Notre Dame. So, I think that plays a big role in us knocking on the door and being considered a contender in the top ten region and moving up into the single digits.”