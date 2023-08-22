YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) YSU senior Josi Borum led the nation with 10 triple doubles last season, and was named Penguin Queen of the Year… Borum helped lead the volleyball team to a school record 8 Horizon League wins, and will return for a 5th season this Fall in a leadership role. “I actually love the responsibility. I think it makes me better as a teammate and just helps with a lot of different aspects on the court and off the court. I think we definitely want to win and we all want to kind of get better as players, but also as people.”
Penguins Volleyball Player Josi Borum named YSU Scholar Athlete
by: Walt Lake
