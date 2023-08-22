YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) YSU senior Josi Borum led the nation with 10 triple doubles last season, and was named Penguin Queen of the Year… Borum helped lead the volleyball team to a school record 8 Horizon League wins, and will return for a 5th season this Fall in a leadership role. “I actually love the responsibility. I think it makes me better as a teammate and just helps with a lot of different aspects on the court and off the court. I think we definitely want to win and we all want to kind of get better as players, but also as people.”