YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — YSU Sophomore Nishant Dabas led the tennis team with nine wins in doubles play this fall and is hoping to lead the Penguins to their second Horizon League Championship in three years this spring.

“We’ve got a strong tennis team and a great tennis facility, and I’ve known the tennis boys from before because we used to play on the same professional tour. I’ve played with them and against them, so I think it’s a perfect fit for me,” Dabas said.