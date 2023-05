YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU graduate student Cecilia Rosas posted a team-high 21 singles victories this season.

She also helped lead the Penguins to their 7th NCAA Regional appearance in program history, and back-to-back Horizon League Championships.

“My first year at YSU we were runner up and it was a pretty cool ride, but still, runner up is not being the champion,” says Rosas. “So when last year finally we got the championship. I feel that that’s one of my best memories.”