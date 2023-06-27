YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU redshirt sophomore Jillian Jakse bounced back from injury this year to start 46 games for the Penguins.

The former Horizon League Freshman of the Year took on a leadership role this season, helping lead the Penguins to 27 wins and a 12-4 record at home.

“I think it’s just leading by example and with your attitude, effort and how you present yourself on and off the field,” says Jakse. “I think they really take into account your leadership and I really feel like that has helped with our freshmen this year.”