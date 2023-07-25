YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU grad student Abriana Rondin started all 20 games for the Women’s soccer team last season.

She scored three goals, including two game winners, helping lead the Penguins to a school record nine wins and runner-up finish in the Horizon League Tournament.

“It meant a lot to me having this coming my senior year because we’ve kind of been talking about this since I came in that we’re going to be the group that’s going to change the narrative, that’s going to make a difference,” says Rondin. “And to kind of finally see it all fall into place was really exciting for me.”