YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University senior Lauren Sheehan finished as the runner-up at the Horizon League Track and Field Championships in the shot put last spring.

She set a personal best of 14.39m, helping the Penguins win a ninth consecutive outdoor conference title.

“I would love to make it to regionals,” Sheehan said. “That’s my goal. I’m hoping to improve my distances, obviously, too. And then, for the team, a conference championship would be great to keep that rolling.”

Sheehan also placed ninth in the hammer throw with a toss of 47.00m.