YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University senior Madison Murry is being recognized as a YSU Scholar Athlete.

Murry owns the second fastest 100 hurdles time in school history and is a two-time Horizon League champion.

“I definitely want to see myself regularly breaking my school record in the 60-meter hurdles and breaking the school and facility record in the 100-meter hurdles running in the 100 this year, so I want to see how fast and what I can do in that event and definitely up my time for the 200-meter dash where it needs to be,” Murry said.