YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU senior golfer Bryan Kordupel posted a career best 72.9 strokes per round average this season, the second lowest mark in program history.

The Boardman native is a Second Team All-Conference selection, and five year member of the Penguins program.

“You know, staying at home gave me the opportunity just to be a part of something bigger than myself and make a lot of new connections, lifelong friends, develop skills that I never would have found anywhere else,” says Kordupel. “And really find a love and what I like to do.”