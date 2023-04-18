YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University senior Denae Rugola is a Second Team All-Conference golfer for the Penguins and a member of the Horizon League All-Academic team.

Rugola averaged a team and career-best 76.1 strokes per round last year and helped lead YSU to a conference championship in 2021.

“If I think about it, it still gives me the butterflies,” says Rugola. “It was an awesome moment and a great memory for all of us. Other than that, I’m just going to keep playing, practicing every day and hoping to get better.”