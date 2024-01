YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University graduate student Morgan Cole is a 10-time conference champion and the first Horizon League athlete to claim three consecutive 5,000-meter titles.

This spring will be her final run with the Penguins.

“Last one, fast one. I’m just going to like, really give it like the rest that I have. I’m just giving it hopefully, you know, win a couple more titles, both team and individual and just really have fun, too,” Cole said.