YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU junior goalkeeper Brooklynn Kirkpatrick broke a school record with nine wins and eight shutouts this season.

The First Team Academic All-District selection also helped lead the Penguins to four straight wins and a berth in the Horizon League Championship game.

“This spring we were undefeated, which hast never happened before. So that’s given us a lot of confidence going into the year,” says Kirkpatrick. “I think just everyone understanding what it takes now and I think that everyone’s really prepared for it, really excited to get back.”