YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU freshman Miriam Frass broke a school record in the 1650 free this past season.

She also reached the podium in three events and finished runner-up twice at the Horizon League Championships in the grueling distance swims.

“You have to like being in pain. That’s that’s basically it. As awful as it sounds,” says Frass jokingly. “I’m usually very quiet and reserved, but the team finally got to me and made me feel comfortable by just talking to me.”