YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU sophomore Aleksa Radenovic holds the school record in both the 100 and 200 butterfly.

Injured during his freshman season, the Serbia native bounced back this year with three podium finishes in the conference championships and claimed the Horizon League title in the 200 fly.

“It was very heartbreaking not to swim that race last year and doing it this year with both hands and win it was a huge accomplishment,” says Radenovic. “That’s one of them that’s going to be in the books for a long time”