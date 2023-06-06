YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State junior Madyson Marx led the Penguins bowling team with a 209 average this season, and rolled a team high 277 in October.

The Academic All-District selection also helped lead YSU to a school record 83 wins this past season.

“To make Final Four my freshman year and then to make Regionals the next two years. It’s really been impactful,” says Marx. “Our togetherness as a team, year to year, even with our seniors leaving, it shows a lot of strength within us.”