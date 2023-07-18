YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU senior Braeden O’Shaughnessy started 53 games this season, scored 43 runs, with 43 RBI and led the team with nine homeruns

He’s also been a part of the five Penguin victories over Power-5 programs over the last two seasons.

“People say all the time, the reason you come to small mid-major D1 is to play those big D1 atmospheres and get into those kind of games,” says O’Shaughnessy. “It’s cool and it’s definitely an experience and you kind of learn a lot about yourself, see what kind of player you really are. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”