YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU senior Sara Fessler made an immediate impact in her first season with the Penguins.

The All-American Scholar-Athlete led the team with a .369 batting average, and led the entire Horizon League with 41 runs scored.

“It’s exciting that it flew by so fast and this is my senior year, but my super senior is probably going to go even faster,” says Fessler. “I’m like, wow, just embracing all the moments and the experiences we have on our trips and fun games that we have, it’s made my first year here.”