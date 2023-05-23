YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU graduate student Ali Korin has played seven seasons of college lacrosse, and earned three degrees along the way.

Korin scored a team-high 41 goals this season, helping grow the Penguin’s newest athletic program.

“Kind of a leap of faith, but I loved what I saw and I really saw faith in the program. I saw a lot of potential,” says Korin. “I think it’s been great so far. I think we did a wonderful job last year with the young group and I think we’ll only continue to grow on that.”