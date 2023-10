YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University sophomore Ryan Sam played in four golf tournaments this fall and posted the second-lowest round of the season with a 68 at Bucknell.

The Boardman grad’s average of 75.7 strokes per round was also the lowest by a YSU freshman in 15 years.

“So I did surprise myself, and especially when I heard about my freshman season and rankings to the previous years, I was very, very happy but not satisfied yet,” Sam said.