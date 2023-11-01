YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University senior Madie Smithco was named a YSU scholar athelete.

Smithco is averaging a career-best 73.2 strokes per round this season and finished first at the Nittany Lion Invitational at Penn State last month.

“Just keep playing my game. I mean, I’m playing really good,” she said. “Obviously, there’s always room for improvement, but I’ve had the best season I’ve ever had, so if I can just keep that going, bring it into the spring, keep it for conference, that’d be great.”