YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU defender Emma Rigone started 17 games on the women’s soccer team as a true freshman.

The Penguins were picked to finish 9th in a preseason poll, but ended up breaking a school record for wins and finished runner-up in the Horizon League Tournament.

“My goal is to get stronger on the ball and improve the small things that I need to work on,” says Rigone. “This season I switched positions a couple of times, so it’s just nailing the little details that will improve my play going forward.”