YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU forward Lindsey Linard has appeared in 48 games the past two seasons during the Penguins historic run.

She has been a part of the program’s best two-year stretch since joining the Horizon League (43 wins) in 2001-02, including the first regular-season conference title in 23 years.

“Honestly, my teammates are like the best part of being part of this basketball team. They’re all so amazing. I can count on them for anything and everything and I think that’s really what led to a lot of our success was our relationship both on and off the court,” says Linard. “We have such amazing chemistry and like honestly, we all truly love each other and are one big family.”