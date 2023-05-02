YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU senior Dominic Perry is a two-time conference champion in the shot put, and the reigning indoor champ in the weight throw.

Perry was also a two-time state champion at Crestview high school, and his 17.77 meter throw in shot put last year ranks 4th all-time at YSU.

“I never thought I’d say oh, I’m going to be that good, I’m going to be this. It’s just always hard work,” says Perry. “I have a great coaching staff. It’s really just the people around you and then you just work hard and the results show.”