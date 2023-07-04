YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU junior bowler Kirsten Moore finished second on the team with a 203 average this season.

Moore helped lead the Penguins to a school record 83 wins and finished among the Top-10 teams in the country for the fourth consecutive season.

“Our goal every year is to make it to the Final Four and make it to the national tournament,” says Moore. “So all year you’re working as hard as you can, just trying to figure out what you can do to be better. And we just love being around each other, and it’s something that I love being a part of.”