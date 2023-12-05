YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Penguins baseball player has been named a YSU Scholar Athlete.

Youngstown State University senior Trey Law batted leadoff and started all 52 games at shortstop last year. His 362 batting average was the best mark in seven years for the Penguins.

His 80 hits also ranked first in the Horizon League and third most in program history.

“Once you heat up like that, you kind of need to be humbled, so with my point, it was kind of just slow myself down and play the game of baseball,” Law said.