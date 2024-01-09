YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University fifth-year senior Casey Marshalwitz is being recognized as a YSU Scholar Athlete.

Marshalwitz made a team-high 30 appearances out of the bullpen last spring — the most by a Penguins pitcher since 2012. His 6 saves also ranked second in the Horizon League.

“You just have to be ready to come in in any situation, really, because you never know what the guy in front of you is going to do. You know how he’s going to pitch. So you always have to be ready to come in and, you know, stop the bleeding or close out a game,” he said.