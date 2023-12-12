YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University junior Ian Francis is being recognized as a YSU Scholar Athlete.

Francis started 39 games behind the plate last year for the Penguins baseball team. The Cardinal Mooney graduate batted .287 with 5 home runs and 25 runs batted.

“You know, we handled a lot of adversity last year and, you know, we had a lot of injuries, but we definitely found our groove later in the season. And I think that we’ve carried it on this fall. I think we’ve had a great fall,” he said.

Francis was also named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team.