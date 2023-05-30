YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU’s 6th year senior Padraig O’Shaughnessy started all 55 games this year and led the baseball team in walks, homeruns and RBI.

The Poland native has played in 166 games over the last four seasons for the Penguins after returning for his 6th and final collegiate season.

“It was definitely an easy choice,” says O’Shaughnessy. “Once I got to talk to Coach Bertolini, it was kind of right then and there that I said I was in. And so it’s definitely huge to be able to come back now and play with my brother, but kind of play for my hometown too. So it was an easy choice.”