YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University senior Tyler Coon was named YSU Scholar Athlete.

Coon was a Second Team All-League selection last year for the cross-country team.

He helped the Penguins win the Horizon League Championship, and they’re the preseason favorites to win it again this season.

“I feel like since we’re a mid-major school, we always have the like chip on our shoulder to prove ourselves,” he said. “That’s how we really like going to these big meets and mixing up with the big schools, and I think our whole mindset is this great city, just keep grinding away, chipping away at us, getting better each day. I love that mindset. I’m glad to be here for that.”