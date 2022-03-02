YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown fifth-year senior Sean Peterson made his way into the history books over the weekend at the Horizon League Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Watch the video above to hear from Peterson.

On Sunday, Peterson, the reigning Horizon League Men’s Athlete of the Year, became the only runner in Horizon League history to win an event five straight times.

Peterson clinched his fifth consecutive 800m dash league title with a time of 1:52.81.

“It was just so exciting crossing the line,” Peterson said. “I usually don’t celebrate much, but there I felt like I had to indulge a little bit. Just having all my teammates and coaches there that have been helping me along the ride, it was a really special feeling.”

Peterson also took home the 1 mile run title, making him one of only three athletes to win three event titles in the mile.

Peterson has now won 10 individual Horizon League indoor and outdoor titles during his collegiate career.

The YSU men’s indoor track and field team won its seventh straight Horizon League Championship on Sunday as well.