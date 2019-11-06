YSU rolls past Thiel in regular season opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s Men’s Basketball team rolled past Division III Thiel 101-53 Tuesday night in the regular season opener.



The Penguins placed six players in double-figures, and were led by Darius Quisenberry who tallied 16. Jamir Thomas and Donel Cathcarte III added 13 points apiece in the win.

Michael Akuchie, Naz Bohannon, And Garrett Covington each finished with 11.



YSU (1-0) returns to action on Sunday against Louisville in the Global Sports Shootout. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.



