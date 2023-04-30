YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State running back and NCAA record holder Jaleel McLaughlin has signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Denver Broncos.

During his time as a Penguin, McLaughlin rushed for 3,418 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging a staggering 122.1 yards per game.

For his NCAA career, McLaughlin racked up 8,166 yards (NCAA record) and 79 touchdowns for an average of 145.8 yards per contest after spending his first two seasons at Notre Dame College (OH).

He was a two-time first-team All-MVFC selection while adding second-team honors and finished his senior season with 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Penguins.

For his 2022 season, McLaughlin earned first-team All-America honors by The Associated Press, Athlon Sports, FCS Stats Perform and HERO Sports.