INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – No. 4 Northern Kentucky ousted top-seeded Youngstown State 75-63 in the Horizon League men’s basketball semifinals at Indiana Farmers Coliseum Monday night.

The Penguins trailed by as many as 22 points, but rallied to cut the deficit to 4 with 4:44 left in regulation.

Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick led the Norse with a game-high 22 points. Sam Vinson added 17 points. Chris Brandon added 8 points and 17 rebounds.

YSU was led by Adrian Nelson who tallied 17 points and 13 points. Dwayne Cohill added 16 points in the setback. Malek Green added 10 points and 5 rebounds.

YSU drops to 24-9 on the season. The Penguins will compete in the upcoming NIT.

Northern Kentucky improves to 21-12 on the season. The Norse advance to face the winner of Cleveland State/Milwaukee in the Horizon League Championship game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.