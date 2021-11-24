YSU quarterback named Freshman of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year.

Crenshaw started nine games for the Penguins this past season. He threw for 791 yards, rushed for 599, and accounted for 13 total touchdowns.

He averaged over 154 yards of total offense per game, which ranked 8th in the league this season.

Crenshaw is the first Penguin to earn the honor since Martin Ruiz back in 2013.

Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley was named Offensive Player/Newcomer of the Year. Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman was awarded Defensive Player of the Year. North Dakota State’s Matt Entz was named the MVFC’s Coach of the Year.