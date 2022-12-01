YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The sophomore made the announcement on social media this week, saying he will have 2-3 years of eligibility remaining.

Crenshaw started the first 4 games for the Penguins this season, before losing the starting job to junior Mitch Davidson. Crenshaw threw for 547 yards and 5 touchdowns with 2 interceptions this year. He also rushed for 120 yards and scored once on the ground.

Last season, Crenshaw started 9 games and was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year.

In his social media post, Crenshaw said, “My time at Youngstown State University is and will forever be a big part of my personal journey. The relationships I’ve built with those at YSU will be missed greatly.”

Crenshaw was ranked as a three-star quarterback coming out of high school with several Division I college offers. He amassed over 7,400 total yards and 91 touchdowns during his time at Pickerington Central, and helped lead the Tigers to the Division I State Championship in 2019.