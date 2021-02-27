YSU offense struggles in home opener

Northern Iowa blanked Youngstown State 21-0 in the Penguins’ home opener at Stambaugh Stadium.

Northern Iowa blanked Youngstown State 21-0 in the Penguins' home opener at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Northern Iowa blanked Youngstown State 21-0 in the Penguins’ home opener Saturday afternoon at Stambaugh Stadium.

YSU was held to just 135 yards of total offense.

The Panthers led 6-0 at halftime on a pair of first-half field goals by Matthew Cook.

UNI added to its lead in the fourth quarter on two short touchdown runs by Dom Williams, who scored on a 2-yard run and a 1-yard run to cap off the scoring.

Jaleel McLaughlin led the Penguins in rushing with 38 yards, while Mark Waid added 37 yards on the ground. Waid also completed 8-10 passes for 33 yards.

Joe Craycraft completed 7-9 passes for 31 yards for YSU.

UNI Quarterback Will McElvain completed 15-30 passes for 183 yards with an interception. He added 38 rushing yards in the win.

Tyler Hoosman led the Panthers on the ground with 68 yards.

YSU drops to 0-2 overall on the season. The Penguins will host Southern Illinois next Saturday at noon at Stambaugh Stadium.

Northern Iowa improves to 1-1 on the campaign. The Panthers will host Illinois State next Saturday at 4 p.m.