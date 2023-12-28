YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Youngstown State University head coach Jerrod Calhoun announced the team’s game on Jan. 12 against Wright State will now be nationally televised.

The game, which is being dubbed another “Red Out,” will air on ESPN2 and now tips off at 9 pm.

“I think it’s really good for our players, first and foremost, really excited for them to play on national TV and then also the community,” YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun said. “I thought last time [ESPN was] down there, we had a heck of an environment inside the Beeghly Center.”

“I think it’s a beautiful thing. I think it’s well-deserved,” YSU forward DJ Burns said. “It’s an opportunity that’s blessed, and I think the guys will seize the opportunity and be ready to play.”

Last season, the Penguins took down Oakland 77-73 in January while being televised on ESPN2 before also playing on the channel during a 69-64 loss in the NIT to end the season in March.

“I think what it shows you is the electricity inside this building, and those announcers both said that it was probably the best atmosphere of the entire conference so hopefully we can recreate that,” Calhoun said.

YSU currently sits at 10-3 and holds a seven-game win streak, both tied for program bests in the Division I era.